Restaurants respond to wage hike with dining surcharge

The next time you wander into Sammy's Wood-Fired Pizza for a burrata and pesto pie, indulge in a shrimp-filled bucket at Rockin' Baja Lobster, or decide to splurge on beef tenderloin at George's at the Cove, don't be surprised to see an added charge when your check arrives. Girding for the second minimum wage hike in six months and the fourth in 2-½ years, many of San Diego's full-service restaurants are introducing for the first time an average surcharge of 3 percent of the meal's cost to help cover increased labor expenses that some operators say amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars in a single year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.