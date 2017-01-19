Restaurant Transitions: Bruno's Little Italy reopening for lunch;...

Now that Bruno's Little Deli has moved into the main restaurant, only the deli's French-bread pizza, not the Neapolitan-style pie that made Bruno's Little Italy famous, will be available for lunch. If you've been on the edge of your culinary seat awaiting the opening of Petit & Keet Bar & Grill sometime in February, you might as well settle back for a much longer wait.

