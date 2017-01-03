Restaurant surcharge leaving bitter aftertaste
The City Attorney's Office announced Thursday that it is looking into the legality of a surcharge being levied on some restaurant customers in response to San Diego's minimum wage increase. City Attorney Mara Elliott said the investigation was launched after complaints about the practice were received on a consumer hotline.
