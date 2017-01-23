Restaurant manager jailed for 32 months for killing friend
A restaurant manager, who killed a chef in a row over a tandoori chicken takeaway order, was yesterday jailed for 32 months Hidayet Ozden, 53, repeatedly punched Shahzad Shah at the Mirchi Indian takeaway in Mintlaw, and hit him with a pot handle during a struggle. At the High Court in Glasgow Judge Graham Buchanan told Ozden: "I take account of the fact it is accepted by the Crown that you did not intend to kill Mr Shah.
