Restaurant manager jailed for 32 months for killing friend

Read more: Fraserburgh Herald

A restaurant manager, who killed a chef in a row over a tandoori chicken takeaway order, was yesterday jailed for 32 months Hidayet Ozden, 53, repeatedly punched Shahzad Shah at the Mirchi Indian takeaway in Mintlaw, and hit him with a pot handle during a struggle. At the High Court in Glasgow Judge Graham Buchanan told Ozden: "I take account of the fact it is accepted by the Crown that you did not intend to kill Mr Shah.

