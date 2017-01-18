Restaurant boss to phase out tipping ...

Restaurant boss to phase out tipping because it's 'racist'

The founder of Shake Shack said he is trying to stop customers from leaving tips at his restaurants because of its 'racist' history. Tipping is so ingrained in our culture, most of us do it after a meal without giving it a second thought.

