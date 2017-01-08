Perfect recipe leads to food mall

Perfect recipe leads to food mall

12 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The culinary-centric development proposed in Fishers is an unusual concept for the northern suburb, but it's an idea experts say just needed the right recipe. And the 17-acre property on 116th Street east of Interstate 69 appears to have offered just that to Thompson Thrift Retail Group: the nearby office market is growing, the population in Fishers continues to climb, incomes are above average, and I-69 has more traffic than it can handle.

