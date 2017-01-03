Owner, 1 other suspect arrested in Butler Mill restaurant fire
Two people have been arrested in connection to the October 216 fire that burned the 150-year-old Butler Mill restaurant in Randolph County. Restaurant owner Christopher Phillips, 48, and Ruben Morgan, 47, are charged with second degree arson, conspiracy to commit arson, and reckless endangerment.
