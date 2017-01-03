'Oversaturation' of market hurts business, Elgin Street restaurateurs say
Fresco Bistro Italiano on Elgin Street is set to close its doors for the last time on Jan. 5. Other restaurant owners in the area say the cost of business is becoming too high for independents. Several restaurant owners on Elgin Street say they believe a wake-up call is needed about the future of the area and the cost of doing business there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC