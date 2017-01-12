'Over 50 teenagers' rampage through L...

'Over 50 teenagers' rampage through Lewisham cafe - hospitalising...

Read more: News Shopper

Following the attack the cafe owner spoke of his horror after his family were put in hospital following the attack by "more than 50 teenagers". Aziz Garip owns the Centre Cafe Shop in Lewisham but wasn't at the cafe when the teenagers showed up.

