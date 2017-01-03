Ohio couple overdoses while with kids in White Castle
A man and woman were arrested when they were found unresponsive after overdosing on heroin while with their two young children inside a White Castle restaurant. Jessica Williams, 28, was found in the bathroom of the White Castle, while her husband, Marc Williams, 37, was slumped over in a booth, WCPO Channel 9 reports .
