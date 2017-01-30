News | RI Restaurant Owner Convicted ...

News | RI Restaurant Owner Convicted of Federal Arson & Wire Fraud

11 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

The owner of Snow's Clam Box Restaurant and Pub in Gloucester has been convicted of devising and executing a scheme to burn down the restaurant and then attempting to collect on an insurance policy worth nearly one million dollars. A federal court jury convicted Daniel Saad, 51, of Spencer, Massachusetts on one count of arson, one count of use of fire to commit wire fraud, and two counts of wire fraud.

Read more at Go Local.

