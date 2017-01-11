News 28 mins ago 3:40 p.m.VIDEO: Restaurant owners survive horrific meat cleaver attack
The owners of a Winter Haven restaurant were the victims of a terrifying attack when a temporary employee began swinging a meat cleaver at them during an argument in the kitchen. China Park owners, Zheng Shan, 44, and Jia Dong, 44, suffered multiple cuts when a temporary employee, Zhong Huang, 28, is seen in surveillance video grabbing the cleaver and attacked Dong.
