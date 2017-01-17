New restaurant to feature fresh fish, barbecue
Mike Severance, right, owner of Cactus Grill, talks with his son-in-law, Brent Neumann, Thursday as he stains wood they will use remodeling their new restaurant, Hogfish Smokehouse Grill, at 1440 Diana Drive in southwest Loveland at the former BBQ Bob's location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC