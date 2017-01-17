New restaurant to feature fresh fish,...

New restaurant to feature fresh fish, barbecue

11 hrs ago Read more: ReporterHerald.com

Mike Severance, right, owner of Cactus Grill, talks with his son-in-law, Brent Neumann, Thursday as he stains wood they will use remodeling their new restaurant, Hogfish Smokehouse Grill, at 1440 Diana Drive in southwest Loveland at the former BBQ Bob's location.

