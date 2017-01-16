New Mediterranean restaurant Costa to...

New Mediterranean restaurant Costa to debut for dinner Tuesday in the Esplanade

8 hrs ago

After completing its interior design in the Esplanade and readying its staff, Costa , a new Mediterranean restaurant owned by a local restaurateur, is set to debut to the public tomorrow for dinner.

