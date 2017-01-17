New fish and oyster restaurant to open on Hermosa Beacha s Pier Plaza
With decades of experience in the restaurant business, Lisa Hemmat and Levi Lupercio were eager to partner in something together as soon as they got married two years ago. “I've always had my eyes and ears out for another project,” Hemmat said, “but things have fallen through.” And then, in late November, the couple learned Killer Shrimp had closed its prime location on popular Pier Plaza just feet from the sand in Hermosa Beach.
