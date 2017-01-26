New Brunswick restaurant owner sues p...

New Brunswick restaurant owner sues prosecutor over night in jail

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A city restaurant owner is suing the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office after he spent a night in jail in 2013 on charges that were eventually dropped. Niraj Jivani, the owner of Nirvanis Indian Kitchen , was arrested in June 2013 when one of his customers accused him of an "atrocious assault," according to the lawsuit filed in Superior Court earlier this month.

