NB restaurant owners, industry experts call for changes to liquor laws
Restaurant owners and industry experts are calling on the New Brunswick government to update liquor laws in the province, prompted by changes made to Nova Scotia's own regulations on Tuesday. The update resulted in restaurants with valid liquor licences to be able to sell up to two alcoholic drinks to patrons without needing a meal to be ordered.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Wed
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
