Minimum Wage Increase Complicates Matters for Phoenix Food Industry

Chris Bianco sits at a table in his midtown namesake restaurant, his wiry signature salt and pepper hair slightly askew, his hands flying as he speaks. "If anybody thinks that raising the minimum wage will bring more jobs back," he says, still holding on to the bread, "that it's a statement in reality, if someone can help me understand how this will keep jobs, I'm all for it."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.