Michelin Guide restaurant owner to open new venue next door
A Lincolnshire businessman who got his fine dining exclusive restaurant in the Michelin Guide during its first year of opening, is set to open a new venture next door. Andrew Leonard, owner of 14 Upgate in Louth, want to transform the neighbouring Grade II listed former reading room and library, Louth Mansion House, into a new restaurant and function room.
