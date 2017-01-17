Michelin Guide restaurant owner to op...

Michelin Guide restaurant owner to open new venue next door

6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A Lincolnshire businessman who got his fine dining exclusive restaurant in the Michelin Guide during its first year of opening, is set to open a new venture next door. Andrew Leonard, owner of 14 Upgate in Louth, want to transform the neighbouring Grade II listed former reading room and library, Louth Mansion House, into a new restaurant and function room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

