Miami Beach tells restaurant sax player to can it. Owner says: a Free speech!a

Bakehouse Brasserie in South Beach is suing the city of Miami Beach after city inspectors ruled that a live saxophone played on Sunday from 11 AM through 2PM in the afternoon violates city codes, on Monday, January 16, 2017 Keith Menin, left, and Jared Galbut own Bakehouse Brasserie in Miami Beach. Shown here at another of their eateries, the restaurateurs are suing the city on First Amendment grounds over a ban on saxophone music.

