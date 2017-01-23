Metro Detroit Thai restaurateur opens...

Metro Detroit Thai restaurateur opens new downtown eatery

Midtown Thai favorite Go! Sy Thai is now rolling a new location out of a 29-seat eatery in downtown Detroit's Capitol Park. Owner Gowhnou Lee, who operates several Sy Thai restaurants, opened the space on Friday in The Albert, a 127-unit, 12-story luxury apartment complex.

