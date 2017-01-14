Meet #SaltBae, a Turkish restaurant owner known for his charismatic meat treatment

Turkish chef Nusret Gokce has caught the attention of the Internet with the deft, deliberate way he prepares meat and sprinkles salt on it.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/NURS_ET. SINGAPORE: Meet "Salt Bae" - a brooding, moustachioed Turkish restaurant owner who has caught the attention of the Internet with his charismatic preparation of meat.

