MDI restaurateur and billionaire together buy Islesford Dock restaurant from longtime owners
Mt. Desert Island restaurateur Michael Boland, owner of Havana and Choco-Latte in Bar Harbor, and billionaire and part-time Northeast Harbor resident Mitchell Rales have together purchased the Islesford Dock restaurant on Little Cranberry Island from longtime owners Dan and Cynthia Lief, who have retired. In a press release, Boland said they intend to keep the restaurant largely the same as it has been since the Liefs began operating the restaurant in 1993.
