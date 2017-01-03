Malmo's mouse restaurateurs take to o...

Malmo's mouse restaurateurs take to open road

A photo of a mysterious mouse wagon has been posted by the Malmo street art group Anonymouse. What can it mean? Are Malmo's mouse restaurateurs launching a trendy food wagon? Or have they decided to forgo the city for a life on the road? A week after their restaurant Il Topolino and the nextdoor upmarket nut boutique Noix de Vie were vandalised in their location on a busy Malmo street, the guerrilla art troupe Anonymouse have given a glimpse of their next project, posting a photo of a miniature wagon on their Instagram account.

