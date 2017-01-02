Make Carp Great Again: Trump Fish Res...

Make Carp Great Again: Trump Fish Restaurant Opens in Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A restaurant owner in Dohuk, Iraq is so happy Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election he decided to name his restaurant after the incoming president. Nadyar Zawiti is an Iraqi Kurd and is the owner of Trump Fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 31 tomin cali 9
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don... Dec 22 Haereldes 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
Getting good reviews from Customers Dec 19 ReviewsMaker 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,047

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC