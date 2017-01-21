Local restaurants host fundraising we...

Local restaurants host fundraising week for NYE crash victims

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Pie Five Pizza Co., The Big Easy New Orleans Cafe, Green Chile Kitchen Route 66, The Miller Grill, DA©railleur, Papa Johns, and Hog Wild Bbq Smoke Shack will each be hosting their own day, days, or night next week to donate a percentage of their sales to Amanda "Mandy" Starkey-Carson's and Nhu Huong's families. Starkey-Carson and Huong lost their lives due to a drunk driver on New Year's Eve.

