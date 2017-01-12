Live-Stream Restaurant Brings a Touch...

Live-Stream Restaurant Brings a Touch of 'The Truman Show' to Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Eater

The young ladies in the front room talking about their love lives are called the " LOA Dolls ," and now that they've taken your dinner order, their conversation will be blasted out across the digital ether to a few dozen smartphone screens and laptops across the world. They're the stars of Live on Air, the world's first live broadcast-focused restaurant , but later this evening, the owner, Joe, might sit in front of the camera, or the action could switch to the kitchen, where chef Bobby Bouyer is cooking up New Orleans-inspired dishes like shrimp and grits and steamed mussels and clams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hiring process Thu The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
Anyone use professional decorators? Jan 9 ROwner3616 1
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 31 tomin cali 9
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don... Dec 22 Haereldes 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,752 • Total comments across all topics: 277,909,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC