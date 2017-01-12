Live-Stream Restaurant Brings a Touch of 'The Truman Show' to Brooklyn

The young ladies in the front room talking about their love lives are called the " LOA Dolls ," and now that they've taken your dinner order, their conversation will be blasted out across the digital ether to a few dozen smartphone screens and laptops across the world. They're the stars of Live on Air, the world's first live broadcast-focused restaurant , but later this evening, the owner, Joe, might sit in front of the camera, or the action could switch to the kitchen, where chef Bobby Bouyer is cooking up New Orleans-inspired dishes like shrimp and grits and steamed mussels and clams.

