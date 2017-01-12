Live-Stream Restaurant Brings a Touch of 'The Truman Show' to Brooklyn
The young ladies in the front room talking about their love lives are called the " LOA Dolls ," and now that they've taken your dinner order, their conversation will be blasted out across the digital ether to a few dozen smartphone screens and laptops across the world. They're the stars of Live on Air, the world's first live broadcast-focused restaurant , but later this evening, the owner, Joe, might sit in front of the camera, or the action could switch to the kitchen, where chef Bobby Bouyer is cooking up New Orleans-inspired dishes like shrimp and grits and steamed mussels and clams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hiring process
|Thu
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC