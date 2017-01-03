Last Call: Eateries Invited To Participate In Hudson Valley Restaurant Week
Dozens of restaurants have already signed up to participate in the culinary marathon known as Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, but there is still room at the table, organizers said. More than 70 eateries will be serving up dishes that emphasize New York's "sustainable, seasonal" fruits, veggies, meats and grains, organizers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pound Ridge Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC