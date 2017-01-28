Jury sworn for case linked to fatal s...

Jury sworn for case linked to fatal stabbing of Chinese businessman

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Belfast Today

A jury of eight men and four women have been sworn to preside over the trial of an Antrim couple facing charges linked to the murder of Chinese restaurateur Nelson Cheung. The 65-year old businessman was attacked alongside his wife after their Jeep was ambushed and forced off the road as they made their way home to Ballymena in January 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Belfast Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 31 tomin cali 9
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don... Dec 22 Haereldes 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
Getting good reviews from Customers Dec 19 ReviewsMaker 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,747,634

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC