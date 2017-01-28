Jury sworn for case linked to fatal stabbing of Chinese businessman
A jury of eight men and four women have been sworn to preside over the trial of an Antrim couple facing charges linked to the murder of Chinese restaurateur Nelson Cheung. The 65-year old businessman was attacked alongside his wife after their Jeep was ambushed and forced off the road as they made their way home to Ballymena in January 2014.
