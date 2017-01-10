Johnny's Bistro among businesses not ...

Johnny's Bistro among businesses not returning to Ellicott City after flood

After 10 years on Ellicott City's Main Street, owner Johnny Breidenbach says his restaurant will not re-open due to financial woes caused by the July 30 flood. After 10 years on Ellicott City's Main Street, owner Johnny Breidenbach says his restaurant will not re-open due to financial woes caused by the July 30 flood.

