Jersey City council taps cafe owner for vacant council seat
JERSEY CITY -- Jermaine Robinson, a cafe owner who narrowly lost the Ward F City Council race in 2013, was appointed that ward's councilman by a narrow vote at a special council meeting last night. Robinson, 41, fills the vacancy left when Diane Coleman stepped down last month to become the county register.
