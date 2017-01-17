Jersey City council taps cafe owner f...

Jersey City council taps cafe owner for vacant council seat

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY -- Jermaine Robinson, a cafe owner who narrowly lost the Ward F City Council race in 2013, was appointed that ward's councilman by a narrow vote at a special council meeting last night. Robinson, 41, fills the vacancy left when Diane Coleman stepped down last month to become the county register.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
Difference between parties and seats Jan 16 Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan 12 The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
Anyone use professional decorators? Jan 9 ROwner3616 1
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 31 tomin cali 9
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,888 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC