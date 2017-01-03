Jamie Oliver to shut Devon restaurant 1
Jamie Oliver is to close six Jamie's Italian restaurants as the celebrity chef is hit by a combination of rising Brexit cost pressures and tough trading. The closures will impact 120 staff, although the company will attempt to place those affected in other parts of Oliver's restaurant empire.
