Jamie Oliver shuts six Jamie Italian restaurants in UK
Jamie Oliver intends to shut five Jamie's Italian restaurants in England, and one in Scotland, by the end of the first quarter of this year. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is closing six of his restaurants in the UK, leaving plans for a New Zealand eatery hanging in the balance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC