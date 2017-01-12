'It's all ruined': Devastated businessman relives arson attack that left his restaurant in ruins

A devastated restaurant owner has relived the moment his world was "turned upside down" as his award-winning business was set alight in a suspected arson attack. Police are re-appealing for information after Maliks Restaurant, in Cookham High Street, was set on fire on December 6, forcing seven staff members to flee the blaze by jumping out of upstairs windows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.