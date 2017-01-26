ICE agent raided Las Vegas Korean res...

ICE agent raided Las Vegas Korean restaurant in exchange for free food from rival, lawsuit claims

In July, 2013, Homeland Security investigators raided a popular Las Vegas Korean supper club, detaining its employees for intense hours-long interrogations. According to a lawsuit, they were acting under orders of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agent, who portrayed it as a place of "prostitution and human trafficking."

