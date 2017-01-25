ICE agent arrested restaurateur on fa...

ICE agent arrested restaurateur on fake trafficking charges in...

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Special Agent Joohoon David Lee led a human trafficking investigation against the owners of a Las Vegas Korean supper club, while dining for free at a rival's club, running up bills of $1,000-$2,500/night which he never had to pay. Agent Lee staged multiple raids of his targets' club, and subjected one woman to wearing an ankle tracking cuff for several months without a warrant or court order.

