How These Restaurateurs Turned a $5 Chinese Buffet Into a Sleek, Modern Diner

Read more: Grub Street

Designing a restaurant is often filled with unexpected challenges - like, say, a brick structure that's actually filled with hundreds of pounds of steel - but restaurateurs Ivy Tsang and Selwyn Chan knew what they were getting themselves into when they began building out Nickel & Diner , which opened on Howard Street in November. The 100-seat space, inside a nearly century-old pagoda-style building, used to house a $5 Chinese buffet.

