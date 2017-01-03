Honey Butter Fried Chicken Joins New National Anti-Discriminatory Sanctuary Restaurant Group

Honey Butter Fried Chicken is the only Chicago restaurant part of a new national group of eateries banding together to create safe havens for immigrants, Muslims and LGBTQ communities-all of which make up much of the industry's labor force. Honey Butter's Josh Kulp and Christine Cikowski anticipate other Chicago restaurants will eventually join as Sanctuary Restaurants, a new campaign launched by ROC United and Presente.org .

