Honey Butter Fried Chicken Joins New National Anti-Discriminatory Sanctuary Restaurant Group
Honey Butter Fried Chicken is the only Chicago restaurant part of a new national group of eateries banding together to create safe havens for immigrants, Muslims and LGBTQ communities-all of which make up much of the industry's labor force. Honey Butter's Josh Kulp and Christine Cikowski anticipate other Chicago restaurants will eventually join as Sanctuary Restaurants, a new campaign launched by ROC United and Presente.org .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC