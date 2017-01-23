Homeless group partners with differen...

Homeless group partners with different kind of soup kitchen

A costumer takes an order to go from the Rooster Soup Co., the newest member of the CookNSolo restaurant group, in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The CookNSolo restaurateurs have found a valuable use for their discarded chicken backs: making soup for charity.

