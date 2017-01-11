Home cooks can achieve restaurant-qua...

Home cooks can achieve restaurant-quality results with sous vide cooking

The cover of of "The Complete Sous Vide Cookbook" by acclaimed chef, former Toronto restaurant owner and author Chris McDonald is seen in this undated handout photo. Sous vide machines, originally used in commercial kitchens by chefs, are now available at affordable price points, with the result that some home cooks are adopting the water-bath method of cooking for everything from meats to vegetables to even oatmeal, says chef Chris McDonald, author of a s "The Complete Sous Vide Cookbook."

