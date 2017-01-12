'Grandfather of local' John Taylor se...

'Grandfather of local' John Taylor sells his Ottawa restaurant

Read more: CBC News

Chef John Taylor is leaving Ottawa after 20 years as a restaurateur and pioneer of the local food movement. Chef John Taylor is selling the restaurant that bears his name in Old Ottawa South to move to British Columbia after two decades of adding local flavour to the capital's restaurant scene.

Chicago, IL

