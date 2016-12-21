'Good Times' end for Burlington resta...

'Good Times' end for Burlington restaurant

Hunt Ward's decision to close Mel's Good Times Cafe and The Wicked Mojo in Burlington came down to the challenge that many restaurant owners face. The day-to-day running of two restaurants under one roof in an 8,000-square-foot space with live entertainment, coupled with the fact that they were open 362 days a  year, just became too difficult, said Ward, who was semi-retired before he opened the restaurants in Holly Hill Mall and Business Center two and a half years ago.

