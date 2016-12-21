'Good Times' end for Burlington restaurant
Hunt Ward's decision to close Mel's Good Times Cafe and The Wicked Mojo in Burlington came down to the challenge that many restaurant owners face. The day-to-day running of two restaurants under one roof in an 8,000-square-foot space with live entertainment, coupled with the fact that they were open 362 days a year, just became too difficult, said Ward, who was semi-retired before he opened the restaurants in Holly Hill Mall and Business Center two and a half years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC