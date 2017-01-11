Franklin restauranteur takes over Nashville's iconic Pancake Pantry
Pancake Pantry, Nashville's most iconic breakfast spot, announced a change in leadership as the Baldwin family sold the establishment to Franklin restauranteur Crosby Keltner. With this purchase, Keltner will assume ownership of the restaurant that has become synonymous with its long line of customers wrapped around the block, eagerly awaiting a table.
