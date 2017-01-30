Former Pancho's Restaurant managers, ...

Former Pancho's Restaurant managers, friends recreate the Mexican buffet in Kenner

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Roger Bolanos, a native of Nicaragua, and Gene Usner, a native of New Orleans, are two amigos who have built a strong bond of friendship that began more than three decades ago over Mexican food. The two met each other when they worked together at Pancho's Mexican Buffet in Metairie's Rosedale Mall on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
Difference between parties and seats Jan 16 Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan 12 The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
Anyone use professional decorators? Jan 9 ROwner3616 1
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 31 tomin cali 9
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,410,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC