Flora Bar Is More Formal and Ambitious Than Estela, but Just As Satisfying

In the increasingly fraught, expensive world of New York City restaurants, the cost of everything keeps going up, including, it seems, success. Chefs and restaurateurs who are lucky enough to capture some sliver of the elusive, increasingly fractured popular Zeitgeist the way Ignacio Mattos did not long ago with his small, Obama-approved Nolita dining bar, Estela , are under immediate pressure from every direction to cash in on their talents with another hit, and another one after that.

