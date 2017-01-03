Fischer's, longtime Belleville restau...

Fischer's, longtime Belleville restaurant, to close

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Fischer's Restaurant will stop serving filet mignon and other popular dishes next month. General manager Corea Buck tells the Belleville News-Democrat that the restaurant has been struggling, due to competition and other factors.

