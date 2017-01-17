Falmouth restaurateur and Cornish students working with top UK chefs on charity dining series
Some of the top chefs in the UK, including a BBC Great British Menu star, are delivering a series of meals in support of charity with the help of catering students in Cornwall and a Falmouth restaurateur. For 12 weeks, until the end of March, Oliver's restaurant in Falmouth, which is owned and managed by Ken and Wendy Symons, is playing host to a dozen talented chefs, as they prepare taster menus using the finest local ingredients, donated by well-known suppliers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC