Falmouth restaurateur and Cornish students working with top UK chefs on charity dining series

Some of the top chefs in the UK, including a BBC Great British Menu star, are delivering a series of meals in support of charity with the help of catering students in Cornwall and a Falmouth restaurateur. For 12 weeks, until the end of March, Oliver's restaurant in Falmouth, which is owned and managed by Ken and Wendy Symons, is playing host to a dozen talented chefs, as they prepare taster menus using the finest local ingredients, donated by well-known suppliers.

