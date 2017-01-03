Fairfield Restaurateur Turns Written Mistake Into A Tasty Opportunity
Nattima Sonsoem planned to call her new Fairfield restaurant "Thai Kitch," an easy-to-remember abbreviation for Thai Kitchen. However, on the paperwork to name the restaurant, the eatery was mistakenly referred to as "Thai Kit."
