Ethnic restaurants bringing cooking from the kitchen to the dining table
Hot pots, table-top barbecues and table grills feature strongly in Asian cuisine and many restaurants are bringing the dining style here, says Chinese market research specialist Andrew Zhu. "A growing number of Asian restaurants are letting customers choose their food and ingredients, and then cook them on the table, to meet this demand," Zhu said.
