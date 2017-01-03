Diners injured in beach restaurant as glass roof collapses
A roof and a beam at a front section of Soul Restaurant on Wonnapa beach in Saeksuk sub-district of Chon Buri collapse late Monday night, causing customers to run in panic. Ten of them sustained injuries TRINAI JANSRICHOL A glass roof collapsed on top of diners sitting in a popular restaurant at Wonnapa beach late on Monday night, injuring 10 of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|14 hr
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Mon
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC