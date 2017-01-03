Diners injured in beach restaurant as glass roof collapses

A roof and a beam at a front section of Soul Restaurant on Wonnapa beach in Saeksuk sub-district of Chon Buri collapse late Monday night, causing customers to run in panic. Ten of them sustained injuries TRINAI JANSRICHOL A glass roof collapsed on top of diners sitting in a popular restaurant at Wonnapa beach late on Monday night, injuring 10 of them.

